FIU Panthers @ Sam Houston Bearkats

Current Records: FIU 8-16, Sam Houston 13-11

When: Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Bernard G. Johnson Coliseum -- Huntsville, Texas

After three games on the road, Sam Houston is heading back home. They and the FIU Panthers will face off in a Conference USA battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Bernard G. Johnson Coliseum. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

It's hard to win when you're outrebounded 14 to 4 on offense, a fact Sam Houston found out the hard way on Thursday. They fell 79-68 to the Gamecocks.

Sam Houston struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored FIU on Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Blue Raiders by a score of 68-66. FIU has struggled against the Blue Raiders recently, as their match on Saturday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

The Bearkats' loss dropped their record down to 13-11. As for the Panthers, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost five of their last six matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-16 record this season.

Thursday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Sam Houston have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.3 rebounds per game. It's a different story for FIU, though, as they've been averaging only 32.5 rebounds per game. Given Sam Houston's sizable advantage in that area, the Panthers will need to find a way to close that gap.

Sam Houston came up short against the Panthers in their previous matchup last Saturday, falling 68-61. Will Sam Houston have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

FIU won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.