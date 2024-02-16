Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Sam Houston looks much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a quick 39-29 lead against FIU.

Sam Houston came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

FIU Panthers @ Sam Houston Bearkats

Current Records: FIU 8-16, Sam Houston 13-11

How To Watch

What to Know

After three games on the road, Sam Houston is heading back home. They and the FIU Panthers will face off in a Conference USA battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Bernard G. Johnson Coliseum. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

It's hard to win when you're outrebounded 14 to 4 on offense, a fact Sam Houston found out the hard way on Thursday. They fell 79-68 to the Gamecocks.

Sam Houston struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored FIU last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Blue Raiders by a score of 68-66. FIU has struggled against the Blue Raiders recently, as their match on Saturday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

The Bearkats' loss dropped their record down to 13-11. As for the Panthers, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost five of their last six matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-16 record this season.

Thursday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Sam Houston have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.3 rebounds per game. It's a different story for FIU, though, as they've been averaging only 32.5 rebounds per game. Given Sam Houston's sizable advantage in that area, the Panthers will need to find a way to close that gap.

Sam Houston came up short against the Panthers in their previous matchup two weeks ago, falling 68-61. Will Sam Houston have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Sam Houston is a solid 6.5-point favorite against FIU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 147 points.

Series History

FIU won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.