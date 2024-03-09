Who's Playing

Jax. State Gamecocks @ Sam Houston Bearkats

Current Records: Jax. State 14-16, Sam Houston 19-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Where: Bernard G. Johnson Coliseum -- Huntsville, Texas

Bernard G. Johnson Coliseum -- Huntsville, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Jax. State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Sam Houston Bearkats will face off in a Conference USA battle at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bernard G. Johnson Coliseum.

The point spread may have favored Jax. State last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Aggies by a score of 66-64.

Meanwhile, Sam Houston entered their tilt with La. Tech with five consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with six. The Bearkats walked away with a 72-66 win over the Bulldogs on Thursday.

Sam Houston can attribute much of their success to Jaden Ray, who scored 14 points along with eight assists and six rebounds. Ray didn't help Sam Houston's cause all that much against N. Mex. State back in February but the same can't be said for this matchup. Another player making a difference was Kian Scroggins, who scored eight points along with six rebounds and three steals.

The Gamecocks' loss dropped their record down to 14-16. As for the Bearkats, they are on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last 11 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 19-11 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Jax. State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Sam Houston struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.1 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Jax. State beat Sam Houston 79-68 in their previous meeting back in February. The rematch might be a little tougher for Jax. State since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Jax. State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.