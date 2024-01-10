Who's Playing

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers @ Sam Houston Bearkats

Current Records: Western Kentucky 12-3, Sam Houston 8-8

When: Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Bernard G. Johnson Coliseum -- Huntsville, Texas

What to Know

We've got another exciting Conference USA matchup on schedule as the Sam Houston Bearkats and the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers are set to tip at 7:30 p.m. ET on January 10th at Bernard G. Johnson Coliseum. We saw both of these teams recently pull out wins they weren't expected to get, so we'll see who gives it right back.

On Saturday, the Bearkats didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against the Bulldogs, but they still walked away with a 81-77 victory. The win made it back-to-back wins for Sam Houston.

Lamar Wilkerson was the offensive standout of the contest as he scored 24 points along with five assists. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Davon Barnes, who scored 15 points.

Meanwhile, Western Kentucky waltzed into their match Saturday with seven straight wins but they left with eight. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 70-68 win over the Flames. That's two games straight that Western Kentucky has won by exactly two points.

Among those leading the charge was Don McHenry, who scored 18 points.

The win got the Bearkats back to even at 8-8. As for the Hilltoppers, they pushed their record up to 12-3 with that win, which was their seventh straight at home.

Wednesday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Sam Houston have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Western Kentucky struggles in that department as they've been averaging 41.9 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.