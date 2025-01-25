Who's Playing

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers @ Sam Houston Bearkats

Current Records: Western Kentucky 11-8, Sam Houston 8-12

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Bernard G. Johnson Coliseum -- Huntsville, Texas

Bernard G. Johnson Coliseum -- Huntsville, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Conference USA matchup on schedule as the Sam Houston Bearkats and the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers are set to tip at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bernard G. Johnson Coliseum. The Bearkats are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77.6 points per game this season.

Sam Houston is headed into Saturday's matchup looking for a big change in momentum after dropping their third straight game on Thursday. They fell just short of Middle Tennessee by a score of 77-75. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest loss the Bearkats have suffered since March 15, 2024.

The losing side was boosted by Marcus Boykin, who went 7 for 13 en route to 22 points plus eight assists and six rebounds. That's the most assists he has posted since back in November of 2024. The team also got some help courtesy of Lamar Wilkerson, who had 20 points.

Meanwhile, Western Kentucky couldn't handle La. Tech on Thursday and fell 77-67. The Hilltoppers have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Don McHenry put forth a good effort for the losing side as he earned 21 points. He is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for three straight games.

Sam Houston's defeat dropped their record down to 8-12. As for Western Kentucky, their loss dropped their record down to 11-8.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Sam Houston hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.6 points per game. However, it's not like Western Kentucky struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.9. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Sam Houston skirted past Western Kentucky 79-77 in their previous meeting back in February of 2024. Will Sam Houston repeat their success, or does Western Kentucky have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Sam Houston has won both of the games they've played against Western Kentucky in the last year.