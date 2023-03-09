Who's Playing

California Baptist @ Sam Houston

Regular Season Records: California Baptist 17-15; Sam Houston 24-6

What to Know

The Sam Houston Bearkats and the California Baptist Lancers are set to clash at 3 p.m. ET March 9 at Orleans Arena in the second round of the Western Athletic Conference Tourney. If the game is anything like their last meeting in February, where Sam Houston won 56-45, we could be in for a big score.

The Bearkats strolled past the Abilene Christian Wildcats with points to spare last Friday, taking the matchup 72-54.

Meanwhile, the Lancers earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Tuesday. They took their contest against Abilene Christian 69-62. Among those leading the charge for California Baptist was guard Tre Armstrong, who shot 5-for-6 from beyond the arc and finished with 23 points.

Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Sam Houston enters the game with 17.2 takeaways on average, good for 11th best in college basketball. On the other end of the spectrum, California Baptist is stumbling into the matchup with the 27th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.8 on average.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 3 p.m. ET

Thursday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Orleans Arena -- Paradise, Nevada

Orleans Arena -- Paradise, Nevada Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Sam Houston have won all of the games they've played against California Baptist in the last nine years.