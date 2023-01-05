Who's Playing
Grand Canyon @ Sam Houston
Current Records: Grand Canyon 10-4; Sam Houston 11-3
What to Know
The Sam Houston Bearkats lost both of their matches to the Grand Canyon Antelopes last season on scores of 41-67 and 66-71, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Sam Houston and Grand Canyon will face off in a WAC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Johnson Coliseum. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
This past Saturday, the Bearkats wrapped up 2022 with a 75-62 win over the New Mexico St. Aggies.
Meanwhile, the Antelopes wrapped up 2022 with a 73-59 victory over the California Baptist Lancers.
The wins brought Sam Houston up to 11-3 and Grand Canyon to 10-4. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Sam Houston comes into the matchup boasting the sixth fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 55.3. As for Grand Canyon, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 37.70%, which places them 15th in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Johnson Coliseum -- Huntsville, Texas
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Grand Canyon have won two out of their last three games against Sam Houston.
- Mar 10, 2022 - Grand Canyon 71 vs. Sam Houston 66
- Feb 26, 2022 - Grand Canyon 67 vs. Sam Houston 41
- Jan 22, 2022 - Sam Houston 58 vs. Grand Canyon 56