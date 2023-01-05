Who's Playing

Grand Canyon @ Sam Houston

Current Records: Grand Canyon 10-4; Sam Houston 11-3

What to Know

The Sam Houston Bearkats lost both of their matches to the Grand Canyon Antelopes last season on scores of 41-67 and 66-71, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Sam Houston and Grand Canyon will face off in a WAC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Johnson Coliseum. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

This past Saturday, the Bearkats wrapped up 2022 with a 75-62 win over the New Mexico St. Aggies.

Meanwhile, the Antelopes wrapped up 2022 with a 73-59 victory over the California Baptist Lancers.

The wins brought Sam Houston up to 11-3 and Grand Canyon to 10-4. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Sam Houston comes into the matchup boasting the sixth fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 55.3. As for Grand Canyon, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 37.70%, which places them 15th in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Johnson Coliseum -- Huntsville, Texas

Johnson Coliseum -- Huntsville, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Grand Canyon have won two out of their last three games against Sam Houston.