Who's Playing

Southern Utah @ Sam Houston

Current Records: Southern Utah 19-9; Sam Houston 21-6

What to Know

The Southern Utah Thunderbirds will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Johnson Coliseum at 5:30 p.m. ET Saturday. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Southern Utah netted an 86-76 victory over the UT Arlington Mavericks on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Sam Houston Bearkats had enough points to win and then some against the California Baptist Lancers on Thursday, taking their matchup 56-45.

The Thunderbirds are expected to lose this next one by 5.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 3-1-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

Southern Utah is now 19-9 while the Bearkats sit at 21-6. Southern Utah is 11-7 after wins this season, Sam Houston 14-6.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: Johnson Coliseum -- Huntsville, Texas

Johnson Coliseum -- Huntsville, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bearkats are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Thunderbirds, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bearkats as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Southern Utah won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.