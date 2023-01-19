Who's Playing
Stephen F. Austin @ Sam Houston
Current Records: Stephen F. Austin 13-6; Sam Houston 13-5
What to Know
The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks are staying on the road Thursday to face off against the Sam Houston Bearkats at 7:30 p.m. ET Jan. 19 at Johnson Coliseum. The teams split their matchups last year, with Sam Houston winning the first 49-41 at home and the Lumberjacks taking the second 69-67.
Stephen F. Austin came up short against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds on Saturday, falling 67-58.
Meanwhile, Sam Houston took their contest against the Utah Tech Trailblazers on Saturday by a conclusive 78-53 score.
Stephen F. Austin is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 3-1 against the spread when expected to lose.
Stephen F. Austin is now 13-6 while the Bearkats sit at 13-5. Sam Houston is 7-5 after wins this year, and the Lumberjacks are 4-1 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Johnson Coliseum -- Huntsville, Texas
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bearkats are a 4.5-point favorite against the Lumberjacks, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Bettors have moved against the Bearkats slightly, as the game opened with the Bearkats as a 6-point favorite.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Stephen F. Austin have won ten out of their last 14 games against Sam Houston.
- Feb 24, 2022 - Stephen F. Austin 69 vs. Sam Houston 67
- Jan 15, 2022 - Sam Houston 49 vs. Stephen F. Austin 41
- Mar 06, 2021 - Stephen F. Austin 64 vs. Sam Houston 59
- Jan 31, 2021 - Stephen F. Austin 78 vs. Sam Houston 68
- Mar 07, 2020 - Stephen F. Austin 68 vs. Sam Houston 57
- Feb 01, 2020 - Stephen F. Austin 81 vs. Sam Houston 76
- Mar 09, 2019 - Sam Houston 68 vs. Stephen F. Austin 57
- Feb 02, 2019 - Sam Houston 94 vs. Stephen F. Austin 72
- Mar 03, 2018 - Stephen F. Austin 65 vs. Sam Houston 53
- Jan 27, 2018 - Stephen F. Austin 82 vs. Sam Houston 66
- Mar 04, 2017 - Stephen F. Austin 64 vs. Sam Houston 56
- Feb 02, 2017 - Sam Houston 72 vs. Stephen F. Austin 63
- Mar 05, 2016 - Stephen F. Austin 85 vs. Sam Houston 64
- Jan 23, 2016 - Stephen F. Austin 76 vs. Sam Houston 64