Who's Playing

Stephen F. Austin @ Sam Houston

Current Records: Stephen F. Austin 13-6; Sam Houston 13-5

What to Know

The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks are staying on the road Thursday to face off against the Sam Houston Bearkats at 7:30 p.m. ET Jan. 19 at Johnson Coliseum. The teams split their matchups last year, with Sam Houston winning the first 49-41 at home and the Lumberjacks taking the second 69-67.

Stephen F. Austin came up short against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds on Saturday, falling 67-58.

Meanwhile, Sam Houston took their contest against the Utah Tech Trailblazers on Saturday by a conclusive 78-53 score.

Stephen F. Austin is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 3-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

Stephen F. Austin is now 13-6 while the Bearkats sit at 13-5. Sam Houston is 7-5 after wins this year, and the Lumberjacks are 4-1 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Johnson Coliseum -- Huntsville, Texas

Johnson Coliseum -- Huntsville, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bearkats are a 4.5-point favorite against the Lumberjacks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Bearkats slightly, as the game opened with the Bearkats as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Stephen F. Austin have won ten out of their last 14 games against Sam Houston.