UTRGV @ Sam Houston

Current Records: UTRGV 10-9; Sam Houston 14-5

The Sam Houston Bearkats are 3-1 against the UTRGV Vaqueros since December of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. The Bearkats and UTRGV will face off in a WAC battle at 5:30 p.m. ET at Johnson Coliseum. Sam Houston won both of their matches against UTRGV last season (86-78 and 67-61) and is aiming for the same result this time around.

The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Sam Houston proved too difficult a challenge. Sam Houston managed a 76-71 win over the Lumberjacks.

Meanwhile, the game between the Vaqueros and the UT Arlington Mavericks on Thursday was not a total blowout, but with UTRGV falling 85-73 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

The Bearkats are the favorite in this one, with an expected 15-point margin of victory. At 0-3 against the spread at home, they are no cash cow. That said, UTRGV isn't so hot on the road, where they are 2-6.

Sam Houston's victory brought them up to 14-5 while UTRGV's loss pulled them down to 10-9. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Sam Houston comes into the matchup boasting the sixth most takeaways per game in college basketball at 19. Less enviably, the Vaqueros are 359th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 16.6 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against UTRGV.

When: Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: Johnson Coliseum -- Huntsville, Texas

The Bearkats are a big 15-point favorite against the Vaqueros, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Bearkats slightly, as the game opened with the Bearkats as a 16.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Sam Houston have won three out of their last four games against UTRGV.