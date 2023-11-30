Who's Playing

Louisiana Ragin Cajuns @ Samford Bulldogs

Current Records: Louisiana 5-2, Samford 5-2

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Pete Hanna Center -- Homewood, Alabama

What to Know

The Samford Bulldogs' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns at 8:00 p.m. ET on November 30th at Pete Hanna Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but Samford and North Carolina A&T didn't disappoint and broke past the 159.5 point over/under on Saturday. The Bulldogs enjoyed a cozy 101-83 victory over the Aggies. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Meanwhile, Louisiana entered their tilt with Loyola (N.O.) with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. Everything went the Ragin Cajuns' way against the Wolfpack on Monday as the Ragin Cajuns made off with a 78-54 win. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 19.4% better than the opposition, as Louisiana's was.

The Bulldogs pushed their record up to 5-2 with that victory, which was their fifth straight at home. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 92.8 points per game. As for the Ragin Cajuns, they are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five contests, which provided a nice bump to their 5-2 record this season.

Thursday's game is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Samford have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Louisiana struggles in that department as they've been averaging 34.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Samford ended up a good deal behind Louisiana in their previous meeting back in December of 2022, losing 75-58. Will Samford have more luck at home instead of on the road? Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Series History

Louisiana won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.