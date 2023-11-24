Who's Playing

Merrimack Warriors @ Samford Bulldogs

Current Records: Merrimack 2-2, Samford 3-2

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Pete Hanna Center -- Homewood, Alabama

Pete Hanna Center -- Homewood, Alabama TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Samford Bulldogs will stay at home for another game and welcome the Merrimack Warriors at 3:00 p.m. ET on November 24th at Pete Hanna Center. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, both teams will really light up the scoreboard on Friday.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 16 more assists than your opponent, a fact Samford proved on Wednesday. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Hornets 99-67 at home. With that win, Samford brought their scoring average up to 78.8 points per game.

Meanwhile, the Warriors got the win against the Aggies on Wednesday by a conclusive 96-73. The victory was just what Merrimack needed coming off of a 76-52 loss in their prior matchup.

The Bulldogs pushed their record up to 3-2 with that win, which was their third straight at home. They've been dominating during the matches in that stretch too, as they've won by an average of 31 points. As for the Warriors, their win bumped their record up to 2-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Samford have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Merrimack struggles in that department as they've been averaging 35.4 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.