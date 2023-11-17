Who's Playing

SC State Bulldogs @ Samford Bulldogs

Current Records: SC State 2-1, Samford 1-2

What to Know

Samford will be playing the full four quarters on Friday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be playing at home against the SC State Bulldogs at 7:30 p.m. ET at Pete Hanna Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 14 more assists than your opponent, a fact Samford proved on Tuesday. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Choctaws 96-52 at home. With Samford ahead 52-23 at the half, the game was all but over already.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs earned a 87-77 victory over the Ospreys on Monday. The win was just what SC State needed coming off of a 96-52 defeat in their prior matchup.

The Bulldogs' victory pushed their record up to 1-2, while the Bulldogs' bumped their own up to the opposite: 2-1.

As mentioned, Samford is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 20.5 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites at home this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Samford have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37 rebounds per game. However, it's not like SC State struggles in that department as they've been even better at 43 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Samford is a big 20.5-point favorite against SC State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Bulldogs as a 16.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 157 points.

Series History

Samford and SC State both have 1 win in their last 2 games.