Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Samford and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Texas So. 49-32.

If Samford keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 4-1 in no time. On the other hand, Texas So. will have to make due with a 1-4 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Texas So. Tigers @ Samford Bulldogs

Current Records: Texas So. 1-3, Samford 3-1

How To Watch

What to Know

The Samford Bulldogs will face off against the Texas So. Tigers at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Pete Hanna Center. The Bulldogs will be looking to keep their 20-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.

On Friday, Samford needed a bit of extra time to put away N. Alabama. In a tight game that could have gone either way, they made off with a 97-96 victory over the Lions. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Meanwhile, Texas So. was expected to have a tough go of it on Tuesday, and, well, they did. They fell victim to a painful 81-62 defeat at the hands of Georgia Tech. The Tigers were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 49-25.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Duane Posey, who went 6 for 9 en route to 15 points plus six rebounds and two steals. His performance made up for a slower match against Georgia on Sunday.

Samford's win bumped their record up to 3-1. As for Texas So., this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 1-3.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Samford has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 47.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Texas So. struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.2. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Everything went Samford's way against Texas So. in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, as Samford made off with an 87-65 victory. In that contest, Samford amassed a halftime lead of 41-21, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Sunday.

Odds

Samford is a big 12.5-point favorite against Texas So., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 158.5 points.

Series History

Samford has won both of the games they've played against Texas So. in the last 2 years.