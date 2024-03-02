Halftime Report

Samford and the Bulldogs have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. After one quarter, neither team has the match in the bag, but Samford leads 39-37 over the Bulldogs. Samford took a big hit to their ego last Wednesday, so a win here would be a pleasant pick-me-up.

If Samford keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 26-5 in no time. On the other hand, The Citadel will have to make due with an 11-20 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

The Citadel Bulldogs @ Samford Bulldogs

Current Records: The Citadel 11-19, Samford 25-5

How To Watch

What to Know

Samford is 8-2 against the Bulldogs since January of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Southern battle at 3:00 p.m. ET at Pete Hanna Center. The timing is sure in Samford's favor as the squad sits on 17 straight wins at home while the Bulldogs have not had much luck on the away from home, with eight straight road losses.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 12 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Samford found out the hard way on Wednesday. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 91-69 punch to the gut against the Terriers.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs ended up a good deal behind the Buccaneers on Wednesday and lost 81-63. The Citadel has struggled against the Buccaneers recently, as their matchup on Wednesday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

The Bulldogs' loss dropped their record down to 25-5. As for the Bulldogs, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost 14 of their last 17 matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-19 record this season.

Going forward, Samford is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 15 points. This contest will be their seventh straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-2 against the spread).

Samford strolled past the Bulldogs when the teams last played back in January by a score of 80-64. Does Samford have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Bulldogs turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Samford is a big 15-point favorite against The Citadel, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 151.5 points.

Series History

Samford has won 8 out of their last 10 games against The Citadel.