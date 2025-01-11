Who's Playing

UNCG Spartans @ Samford Bulldogs

Current Records: UNCG 10-6, Samford 13-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Pete Hanna Center -- Homewood, Alabama

Pete Hanna Center -- Homewood, Alabama TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Southern matchup on schedule as the UNCG Spartans and the Samford Bulldogs are set to tip at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Pete Hanna Center. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a four-game winning streak alive.

Last Thursday, UNCG skirted by Chattanooga 78-75 thanks to a clutch jump shot from Ronald Polite III with but a second left in the second quarter.

Donovan Atwell and Kenyon Giles were among the main playmakers for UNCG as the former went 6 for 7 from beyond the arc en route to 28 points and the latter went 10 for 17 en route to 26 points. The dominant performance also gave Atwell a new career-high in field goal percentage (81.8%).

Even though they won, UNCG struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, Samford beat VMI 81-68 on Thursday.

Jaden Brownell was the offensive standout of the match as he had 20 points along with three steals and three blocks. Another player making a difference was Collin Holloway, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and 12 rebounds.

UNCG has been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six contests, which provided a massive bump to their 10-6 record this season. As for Samford, they pushed their record up to 13-3 with the win, which was their 26th straight at home dating back to last season.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: UNCG has been dynamite from deep this season, having drained 38.5% of their threes per game. However, it's not like Samford struggles in that department as they've nailed 38.4% of their threes this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

UNCG is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last seven times they've played Samford.

Odds

Samford is a solid 5.5-point favorite against UNCG, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 150.5 points.

Series History

Samford has won 6 out of their last 10 games against UNCG.