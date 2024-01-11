Who's Playing

UNCG Spartans @ Samford Bulldogs

Current Records: UNCG 11-4, Samford 13-2

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 11, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 11, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Pete Hanna Center -- Homewood, Alabama

Pete Hanna Center -- Homewood, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

UNCG has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The UNCG Spartans and the Samford Bulldogs will face off in a Southern battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Pete Hanna Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 14 more assists than your opponent, a fact UNCG proved on Saturday. They enjoyed a cozy 70-54 victory over the Buccaneers.

Meanwhile, Samford had already won 12 in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 23 points), and they went ahead and made it 13 on Saturday. They greeted the New Year with with a 80-64 victory over the Bulldogs.

The Spartans pushed their record up to 11-4 with that win, which was their tenth straight at home dating back to last season. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 89.4 points per game. As for the Bulldogs, their win bumped their record up to 13-2.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as UNCG and Samford are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. UNCG hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78 points per game. However, it's not like Samford (currently ranked fourth in scoring) struggles in that department as they've been averaging 89.5 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

UNCG came up short against Samford when the teams last played back in February of 2023, falling 83-71. Can UNCG avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

UNCG has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Samford.