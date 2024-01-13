Who's Playing

VMI Keydets @ Samford Bulldogs

Current Records: VMI 3-13, Samford 14-2

How To Watch

What to Know

VMI has quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. The VMI Keydets and the Samford Bulldogs will face off in a Southern battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Pete Hanna Center. VMI is staggering into the game hobbled by three consecutive losses, while Samford will skip in buoyed by 14 consecutive wins.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 14 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact VMI found out the hard way on Thursday. There's no need to mince words: the Keydets lost to the Mocs, and the Keydets lost bad. The score wound up at 109-61. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for VMI in their matchups with Chattanooga: they've now lost four in a row.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs were able to grind out a solid win over the Spartans on Thursday, taking the game 79-70.

The Keydets bumped their record down to 3-13 with that defeat, which was their 11th straight on the road dating back to last season. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 61.5 points per game. As for the Bulldogs, their victory bumped their record up to 14-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: VMI have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Samford struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

VMI was pulverized by Samford 96-61 when the teams last played back in February of 2023. Can VMI avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Samford is a big 23.5-point favorite against VMI, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 23-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 161.5 points.

Series History

Samford has won 7 out of their last 10 games against VMI.