Who's Playing

VMI Keydets @ Samford Bulldogs

Current Records: VMI 3-13, Samford 14-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Pete Hanna Center -- Homewood, Alabama

Pete Hanna Center -- Homewood, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Southern matchup on schedule as the VMI Keydets and the Samford Bulldogs are set to tip at 6:00 p.m. ET on January 13th at Pete Hanna Center. VMI is staggering into the matchup hobbled by three consecutive losses, while Samford will skip in buoyed by 14 consecutive wins.

The oddsmakers predicted a rough game for VMI and boy were they right. They took a serious blow against the Mocs on Thursday, falling 109-61. VMI has not had much luck with Chattanooga recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.

VMI struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. They were demolished by their opponents in that department as Chattanooga racked up 22 assists.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs earned a 79-70 victory over the Spartans on Thursday.

The Keydets' defeat was their 11th straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 3-13. Those losses could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 61.5 points per game. As for the Bulldogs, their victory bumped their record up to 14-2.

Saturday's contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: VMI have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Samford struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

VMI was pulverized by Samford 96-61 in their previous matchup back in February of 2023. Can VMI avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Samford has won 7 out of their last 10 games against VMI.