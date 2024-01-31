Who's Playing
Wofford Terriers @ Samford Bulldogs
Current Records: Wofford 12-9, Samford 18-3
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Pete Hanna Center -- Homewood, Alabama
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
Samford is 2-8 against Wofford since February of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in a Southern battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Pete Hanna Center. Samford will be looking to keep their 13-game home win streak alive.
On Saturday, the Bulldogs had just enough and edged the Buccaneers out 75-72.
Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 15.7% better than the opposition, a fact Wofford proved on Saturday. They walked away with a 77-67 victory over the Paladins.
The Bulldogs' win bumped their record up to 18-3. As for the Terriers, their win bumped their record up to 12-9.
This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Samford have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Wofford struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
Samford came up short against Wofford in their previous meeting back in January of 2023, falling 85-77. Will Samford have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Series History
Wofford has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Samford.
- Jan 28, 2023 - Wofford 85 vs. Samford 77
- Jan 11, 2023 - Samford 83 vs. Wofford 58
- Feb 09, 2022 - Samford 65 vs. Wofford 60
- Jan 12, 2022 - Wofford 87 vs. Samford 64
- Jan 02, 2021 - Wofford 94 vs. Samford 84
- Feb 01, 2020 - Wofford 80 vs. Samford 56
- Jan 08, 2020 - Wofford 67 vs. Samford 62
- Mar 02, 2019 - Wofford 85 vs. Samford 64
- Jan 24, 2019 - Wofford 107 vs. Samford 106
- Feb 07, 2018 - Wofford 92 vs. Samford 79