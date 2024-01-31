Who's Playing

Wofford Terriers @ Samford Bulldogs

Current Records: Wofford 12-9, Samford 18-3

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Pete Hanna Center -- Homewood, Alabama

Pete Hanna Center -- Homewood, Alabama

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Samford is 2-8 against Wofford since February of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in a Southern battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Pete Hanna Center. Samford will be looking to keep their 13-game home win streak alive.

On Saturday, the Bulldogs had just enough and edged the Buccaneers out 75-72.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 15.7% better than the opposition, a fact Wofford proved on Saturday. They walked away with a 77-67 victory over the Paladins.

The Bulldogs' win bumped their record up to 18-3. As for the Terriers, their win bumped their record up to 12-9.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Samford have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Wofford struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Samford came up short against Wofford in their previous meeting back in January of 2023, falling 85-77. Will Samford have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Wofford has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Samford.