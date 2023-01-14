Who's Playing
Chattanooga @ Samford
Current Records: Chattanooga 11-7; Samford 11-7
What to Know
The Samford Bulldogs are 4-12 against the Chattanooga Mocs since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Bulldogs and Chattanooga will face off in a Southern battle at 6 p.m. ET at Pete Hanna Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Samford winning the first 80-72 at home and Chattanooga taking the second 70-57.
The Wofford Terriers typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Samford proved too difficult a challenge. Samford blew past the Terriers 83-58.
Meanwhile, the Mocs had enough points to win and then some against the Western Carolina Catamounts on Wednesday, taking their game 95-76.
The wins brought both teams up to an identical 11-7. The Bulldogs are 9-1 after wins this season, Chattanooga 6-4.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Pete Hanna Center -- Homewood, Alabama
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Chattanooga have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Samford.
