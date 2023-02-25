Who's Playing

Furman @ Samford

Current Records: Furman 23-7; Samford 21-9

What to Know

The Furman Paladins are 13-3 against the Samford Bulldogs since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Furman and Samford will face off in a Southern battle at 2 p.m. ET at Pete Hanna Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Things were close when the Paladins and the Mercer Bears clashed on Wednesday, but Furman ultimately edged out the opposition 70-67. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Mercer made it more of a matchup than the oddsmakers had predicted.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Samford beat the Chattanooga Mocs 75-70 on Wednesday.

Furman is now 23-7 while the Bulldogs sit at 21-9. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Paladins enter the contest with 81.8 points per game on average, good for 13th best in college basketball. Samford is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they come into the matchup boasting the 32nd most points per game in college basketball at 78.6. Tune in for what's sure to be a high-scoring matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Pete Hanna Center -- Homewood, Alabama

Pete Hanna Center -- Homewood, Alabama TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

Furman have won 13 out of their last 16 games against Samford.