Who's Playing
Furman @ Samford
Current Records: Furman 23-7; Samford 21-9
What to Know
The Furman Paladins are 13-3 against the Samford Bulldogs since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Furman and Samford will face off in a Southern battle at 2 p.m. ET at Pete Hanna Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.
Things were close when the Paladins and the Mercer Bears clashed on Wednesday, but Furman ultimately edged out the opposition 70-67. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Mercer made it more of a matchup than the oddsmakers had predicted.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Samford beat the Chattanooga Mocs 75-70 on Wednesday.
Furman is now 23-7 while the Bulldogs sit at 21-9. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Paladins enter the contest with 81.8 points per game on average, good for 13th best in college basketball. Samford is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they come into the matchup boasting the 32nd most points per game in college basketball at 78.6. Tune in for what's sure to be a high-scoring matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Pete Hanna Center -- Homewood, Alabama
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Series History
Furman have won 13 out of their last 16 games against Samford.
- Jan 25, 2023 - Furman 91 vs. Samford 84
- Mar 06, 2022 - Furman 71 vs. Samford 68
- Feb 23, 2022 - Samford 83 vs. Furman 75
- Dec 29, 2021 - Furman 81 vs. Samford 49
- Feb 17, 2021 - Furman 78 vs. Samford 64
- Feb 12, 2020 - Furman 86 vs. Samford 71
- Jan 22, 2020 - Furman 101 vs. Samford 78
- Feb 28, 2019 - Furman 90 vs. Samford 81
- Jan 26, 2019 - Samford 75 vs. Furman 73
- Feb 17, 2018 - Furman 94 vs. Samford 79
- Jan 20, 2018 - Furman 78 vs. Samford 67
- Mar 04, 2017 - Samford 67 vs. Furman 63
- Feb 11, 2017 - Furman 90 vs. Samford 73
- Jan 05, 2017 - Furman 83 vs. Samford 73
- Feb 04, 2016 - Furman 67 vs. Samford 65
- Jan 11, 2016 - Furman 77 vs. Samford 57