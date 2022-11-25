Who's Playing

Louisiana Tech @ Samford

Current Records: Louisiana Tech 3-2; Samford 6-0

What to Know

The Samford Bulldogs' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at 3 p.m. ET Nov. 25 at Pete Hanna Center. These two teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Samford has more to be thankful for after their contest against the Valparaiso Beacons on Wednesday. Samford was the clear victor by a 79-49 margin over Valpo. Samford's Jermaine Marshall filled up the stat sheet, picking up 12 points in addition to six rebounds.

As for Louisiana Tech, they can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They snuck past the Alabama A&M Bulldogs with an 80-75 win on Wednesday.

Samford is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Samford is now a perfect 6-0 while Louisiana Tech sits at 3-2. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Samford comes into the game boasting the 20th most takeaways per game in college basketball at 19.5. Less enviably, Louisiana Tech is 10th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 16.4 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Louisiana Tech.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 3 p.m. ET

Friday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Pete Hanna Center -- Homewood, Alabama

Pete Hanna Center -- Homewood, Alabama TV: ESPN Plus

Odds

The Bulldogs are a 4.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Louisiana Tech won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.