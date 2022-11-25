Who's Playing

Louisiana Tech @ Samford

Current Records: Louisiana Tech 3-2; Samford 6-0

What to Know

The Samford Bulldogs have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at 3 p.m. ET Nov. 25 at Pete Hanna Center. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Samford has more to be thankful for after their matchup against the Valparaiso Beacons on Wednesday. Samford blew past Valpo 79-49. Samford's Jermaine Marshall filled up the stat sheet, picking up 12 points along with six boards.

As for Louisiana Tech, they can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. On Wednesday, they secured an 80-75 W over the Alabama A&M Bulldogs.

The wins brought Samford up to 6-0 and Louisiana Tech to 3-2. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Samford comes into the game boasting the 21st most takeaways per game in college basketball at 19.5. Less enviably, Louisiana Tech is 11th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 16.4 on average.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 3 p.m. ET

Friday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Pete Hanna Center -- Homewood, Alabama

Pete Hanna Center -- Homewood, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Louisiana Tech won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.