Who's Playing

Texas Southern @ Samford

Current Records: Texas Southern 1-5; Samford 4-0

What to Know

The Samford Bulldogs will be playing at home against the Texas Southern Tigers at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday. Samford will be strutting in after a win while Texas Southern will be stumbling in from a loss.

Samford made easy work of the Alabama A&M Bulldogs on Thursday and carried off an 84-64 victory. Samford was heavily favored coming into this game, and the results showcase why.

Meanwhile, Texas Southern received a tough blow on Friday as they fell 72-56 to the Auburn Tigers. Guard PJ Henry had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 33 minutes with 4-for-18 shooting and four turnovers.

Samford is now a perfect 4-0 while Texas Southern sits at 1-5. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Samford comes into the contest boasting the 17th most points per game in college basketball at 90.8. Less enviably, Texas Southern has only been able to knock down 36.80% percent of their shots, which is the 356th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Pete Hanna Center -- Homewood, Alabama

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.