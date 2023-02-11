Who's Playing

The Citadel @ Samford

Current Records: The Citadel 9-17; Samford 17-9

What to Know

A Southern battle is on tap between the Samford Bulldogs and the The Citadel Bulldogs at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday at Pete Hanna Center. Samford will be strutting in after a win while The Citadel will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Samford escaped with a win on Wednesday against the Mercer Bears by the margin of a single free throw, 70-69.

Meanwhile, the game between The Citadel and the Chattanooga Mocs on Wednesday was not particularly close, with The Citadel falling 82-63.

Samford's victory brought them up to 17-9 while The Citadel's loss pulled them down to 9-17. Samford is 14-2 after wins this season, and The Citadel is 6-10 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Pete Hanna Center -- Homewood, Alabama

Pete Hanna Center -- Homewood, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Samford have won 11 out of their last 14 games against The Citadel.