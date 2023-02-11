Who's Playing
The Citadel @ Samford
Current Records: The Citadel 9-17; Samford 17-9
What to Know
A Southern battle is on tap between the Samford Bulldogs and the The Citadel Bulldogs at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday at Pete Hanna Center. Samford will be strutting in after a win while The Citadel will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Samford escaped with a win on Wednesday against the Mercer Bears by the margin of a single free throw, 70-69.
Meanwhile, the game between The Citadel and the Chattanooga Mocs on Wednesday was not particularly close, with The Citadel falling 82-63.
Samford's victory brought them up to 17-9 while The Citadel's loss pulled them down to 9-17. Samford is 14-2 after wins this season, and The Citadel is 6-10 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Pete Hanna Center -- Homewood, Alabama
Series History
Samford have won 11 out of their last 14 games against The Citadel.
- Dec 31, 2022 - Samford 75 vs. The Citadel 63
- Feb 21, 2022 - Samford 76 vs. The Citadel 74
- Feb 05, 2022 - The Citadel 107 vs. Samford 93
- Feb 15, 2020 - Samford 74 vs. The Citadel 62
- Jan 01, 2020 - Samford 69 vs. The Citadel 68
- Mar 08, 2019 - Samford 100 vs. The Citadel 71
- Feb 23, 2019 - The Citadel 87 vs. Samford 83
- Jan 17, 2019 - Samford 80 vs. The Citadel 77
- Feb 10, 2018 - Samford 116 vs. The Citadel 103
- Jan 11, 2018 - Samford 107 vs. The Citadel 91
- Feb 25, 2017 - The Citadel 102 vs. Samford 96
- Jan 14, 2017 - Samford 98 vs. The Citadel 90
- Feb 08, 2016 - Samford 95 vs. The Citadel 86
- Jan 05, 2016 - Samford 94 vs. The Citadel 74