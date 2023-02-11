Who's Playing
The Citadel @ Samford
Current Records: The Citadel 9-17; Samford 17-9
What to Know
The The Citadel Bulldogs and the Samford Bulldogs will face off in a Southern clash at 3 p.m. ET Feb. 11 at Pete Hanna Center. Samford should still be feeling good after a victory, while The Citadel will be looking to right the ship.
The Citadel received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 82-63 to the Chattanooga Mocs.
Meanwhile, Samford escaped with a win on Wednesday against the Mercer Bears by the margin of a single free throw, 70-69.
The Citadel have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 15.5-point spread they are up against. Now might not be the best time to take The Citadel against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past five consecutive games.
The Citadel is now 9-17 while Samford sits at 17-9. Samford is 14-2 after wins this season, and The Citadel is 6-10 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Pete Hanna Center -- Homewood, Alabama
Odds
The Bulldogs are a big 15.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 15-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Samford have won 11 out of their last 14 games against The Citadel.
- Dec 31, 2022 - Samford 75 vs. The Citadel 63
- Feb 21, 2022 - Samford 76 vs. The Citadel 74
- Feb 05, 2022 - The Citadel 107 vs. Samford 93
- Feb 15, 2020 - Samford 74 vs. The Citadel 62
- Jan 01, 2020 - Samford 69 vs. The Citadel 68
- Mar 08, 2019 - Samford 100 vs. The Citadel 71
- Feb 23, 2019 - The Citadel 87 vs. Samford 83
- Jan 17, 2019 - Samford 80 vs. The Citadel 77
- Feb 10, 2018 - Samford 116 vs. The Citadel 103
- Jan 11, 2018 - Samford 107 vs. The Citadel 91
- Feb 25, 2017 - The Citadel 102 vs. Samford 96
- Jan 14, 2017 - Samford 98 vs. The Citadel 90
- Feb 08, 2016 - Samford 95 vs. The Citadel 86
- Jan 05, 2016 - Samford 94 vs. The Citadel 74