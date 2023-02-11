Who's Playing

The Citadel @ Samford

Current Records: The Citadel 9-17; Samford 17-9

What to Know

The The Citadel Bulldogs and the Samford Bulldogs will face off in a Southern clash at 3 p.m. ET Feb. 11 at Pete Hanna Center. Samford should still be feeling good after a victory, while The Citadel will be looking to right the ship.

The Citadel received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 82-63 to the Chattanooga Mocs.

Meanwhile, Samford escaped with a win on Wednesday against the Mercer Bears by the margin of a single free throw, 70-69.

The Citadel have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 15.5-point spread they are up against. Now might not be the best time to take The Citadel against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past five consecutive games.

The Citadel is now 9-17 while Samford sits at 17-9. Samford is 14-2 after wins this season, and The Citadel is 6-10 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Pete Hanna Center -- Homewood, Alabama

Pete Hanna Center -- Homewood, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 15.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 15-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Samford have won 11 out of their last 14 games against The Citadel.