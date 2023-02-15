Who's Playing
UNCG @ Samford
Current Records: UNCG 18-9; Samford 18-9
What to Know
The UNCG Spartans have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Spartans and the Samford Bulldogs will face off in a Southern battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Pete Hanna Center. UNCG hasn't won a game against Samford since Jan. 22 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought.
UNCG was able to grind out a solid win over the Wofford Terriers on Sunday, winning 97-89.
Meanwhile, Samford didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the The Citadel Bulldogs this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 76-70 victory. Samford's forward Jermaine Marshall looked sharp as he had 23 points in addition to seven boards.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 18-9. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Pete Hanna Center -- Homewood, Alabama
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
UNCG have won 13 out of their last 17 games against Samford.
- Jan 07, 2023 - Samford 70 vs. UNCG 68
- Mar 05, 2022 - Samford 66 vs. UNCG 64
- Feb 19, 2022 - Samford 55 vs. UNCG 49
- Jan 22, 2022 - UNCG 61 vs. Samford 58
- Jan 16, 2021 - UNCG 82 vs. Samford 70
- Jan 14, 2021 - UNCG 87 vs. Samford 63
- Feb 09, 2020 - UNCG 95 vs. Samford 67
- Jan 25, 2020 - UNCG 70 vs. Samford 63
- Mar 09, 2019 - UNCG 77 vs. Samford 70
- Feb 07, 2019 - UNCG 75 vs. Samford 67
- Dec 22, 2018 - UNCG 83 vs. Samford 75
- Feb 25, 2018 - UNCG 88 vs. Samford 75
- Jan 27, 2018 - UNCG 98 vs. Samford 82
- Feb 04, 2017 - UNCG 81 vs. Samford 75
- Dec 31, 2016 - Samford 73 vs. UNCG 62
- Feb 18, 2016 - UNCG 82 vs. Samford 77
- Jan 24, 2016 - UNCG 86 vs. Samford 78