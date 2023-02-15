Who's Playing

UNCG @ Samford

Current Records: UNCG 18-9; Samford 18-9

What to Know

The UNCG Spartans have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Spartans and the Samford Bulldogs will face off in a Southern battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Pete Hanna Center. UNCG hasn't won a game against Samford since Jan. 22 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought.

UNCG was able to grind out a solid win over the Wofford Terriers on Sunday, winning 97-89.

Meanwhile, Samford didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the The Citadel Bulldogs this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 76-70 victory. Samford's forward Jermaine Marshall looked sharp as he had 23 points in addition to seven boards.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 18-9. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Pete Hanna Center -- Homewood, Alabama

Pete Hanna Center -- Homewood, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

UNCG have won 13 out of their last 17 games against Samford.