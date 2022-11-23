Who's Playing

Valparaiso @ Samford

Current Records: Valparaiso 2-2; Samford 5-0

What to Know

The Samford Bulldogs have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Valparaiso Beacons at 3 p.m. ET Nov. 23 at Pete Hanna Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.

While not quite a landslide, the game between Samford and the Texas Southern Tigers on Sunday was still a pretty decisive one as the Bulldogs wrapped it up with a 78-63 win at home.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but this past Saturday Valpo sidestepped the Incarnate Word Cardinals for a 68-64 victory. The overall outcome was to be expected, but the Cardinals made it more of a contest than the oddsmakers had predicted.

The wins brought Samford up to 5-0 and Valpo to 2-2. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Samford ranks 20th in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 20 on average. On the other end of the spectrum, the Beacons are 39th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.3 on average.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Pete Hanna Center -- Homewood, Alabama

Pete Hanna Center -- Homewood, Alabama

Series History

Valparaiso won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.