Halftime Report

Houston is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 30-25 lead against San Diego State.

If Houston keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 5-2 in no time. On the other hand, San Diego State will have to make due with a 3-3 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Houston Cougars @ San Diego State Aztecs

Current Records: Houston 4-2, San Diego State 3-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: MGM Grand Garden Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada

MGM Grand Garden Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Houston Cougars' road trip will continue as they head out to face the San Diego State Aztecs at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at MGM Grand Garden Arena. The two teams have allowed few points on average, (the Cougars: 57, the Aztecs: 63.6) so any points scored will be well earned.

Houston is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 133.5, but even that wound up being too high. They came out on top against Notre Dame by a score of 65-54 on Thursday. The 65-point effort marked the Cougars' lowest-scoring matchup of the season, but in the end it didn't matter.

Meanwhile, San Diego State couldn't handle Oregon on Wednesday and fell 78-68.

BJ Davis put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 7 for 13 en route to 18 points. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in assists (three).

Houston is on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four games, which provided a nice bump to their 4-2 record this season. As for San Diego State, their loss dropped their record down to 3-2.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Houston hasn't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 8.3 turnovers per game. However, it's not like San Diego State struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 10. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Houston is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This will be their first time playing as the underdogs this season.

Odds

San Diego State is a big 12.5-point favorite against Houston, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aztecs as a 11.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 129.5 points.

Series History

Houston won the only game these two teams have played in the last 6 years.