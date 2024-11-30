Who's Playing

Houston Cougars @ San Diego State Aztecs

Current Records: Houston 4-2, San Diego State 3-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: MGM Grand Garden Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada

MGM Grand Garden Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Houston Cougars' road trip will continue as they head out to face the San Diego State Aztecs at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at MGM Grand Garden Arena. The two teams have allowed few points on average, (the Cougars: 57, the Aztecs: 63.6) so any points scored will be well earned.

Houston is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 133.5, but even that wound up being too high. They came out on top against Notre Dame by a score of 65-54 on Thursday. The 65-point effort marked the Cougars' lowest-scoring matchup of the season, but in the end it didn't matter.

Meanwhile, San Diego State couldn't handle Oregon on Wednesday and fell 78-68.

BJ Davis put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 7 for 13 en route to 18 points. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in assists (three).

Houston is on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four games, which provided a nice bump to their 4-2 record this season. As for San Diego State, their loss dropped their record down to 3-2.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Houston has been dynamite from deep this season, having made 41.8% of their threes per game. However, it's not like San Diego State struggles in that department as they've drained 39% of their threes this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Houston came out on top in a nail-biter against San Diego State when the teams last played back in March of 2018, sneaking past 67-65. Does Houston have another victory up their sleeve, or will San Diego State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Houston won the only game these two teams have played in the last 6 years.