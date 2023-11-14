Who's Playing

LBSU Beach @ San Diego State Aztecs

Current Records: LBSU 1-1, San Diego State 1-1

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl -- San Diego, California

Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl -- San Diego, California

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.59

What to Know

The San Diego State Aztecs will be playing at home against the LBSU Beach at 10:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl. San Diego State might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 13 turnovers on Friday.

Last Friday, the Aztecs came up short against the Cougars and fell 74-65.

San Diego State's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Jaedon LeDee, who earned 21 points along with 7 rebounds, and Reese Waters who earned 15 points.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Beach beat the Blue Demons 77-73 on Saturday.

LBSU's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Marcus Tsohonis, who earned 22 points. Lassina Traore was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 17 points and 11 rebounds.

The Aztecs' defeat dropped their record down to 1-1. As for the Beach, the win got them back to even at 1-1.

Looking forward, San Diego State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 13 points. They finished last season with a 13-15-1 record against the spread.

Everything went San Diego State's way against LBSU in their previous matchup back in November of 2021 as San Diego State made off with a 72-47 win. Does San Diego State have another victory up their sleeve, or will LBSU turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

San Diego State is a big 13-point favorite against LBSU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 147.5 points.

Series History

San Diego State has won both of the games they've played against LBSU in the last 8 years.