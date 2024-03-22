Halftime Report

San Diego State is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 35-29 lead against UAB.

If San Diego State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 25-10 in no time. On the other hand, UAB will have to make due with a 22-12 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

UAB Blazers @ San Diego State Aztecs

Current Records: UAB 20-11, San Diego State 22-9

How To Watch

What to Know

The UAB Blazers and the San Diego State Aztecs are set to clash at 1:45 p.m. ET on Friday at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena in an American Athletic Conference postseason contest. UAB pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 6.5-point favorite Aztecs.

UAB had already won four in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 13.5 points), and they went ahead and made it five on Sunday. They took down the Owls 85-69.

UAB's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Alejandro Vasquez led the charge by scoring 29 points. Eric Gaines was another key contributor, almost dropping a double-double on 15 points and nine assists.

Meanwhile, San Diego State probably aren't too happy after their recent playoff game against Utah State. The Aztecs fell 68-61 to the Lobos on Saturday.

Jaedon LeDee put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 25 points along with six rebounds. He has been hot recently, having posted 21 or more points the last four times he's played.

The Blazers have been performing well recently as they've won 19 of their last 25 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 22-11 record this season. As for the Aztecs, their defeat dropped their record down to 24-10.

Odds

San Diego State is a solid 6.5-point favorite against UAB, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aztecs as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 139.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.