Who's Playing

UC Irvine Anteaters @ San Diego State Aztecs

Current Records: UC Irvine 6-3, San Diego State 7-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl -- San Diego, California

Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl -- San Diego, California TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans

What to Know

The UC Irvine Anteaters' road trip will continue as they head out to face the San Diego State Aztecs at 10:30 p.m. ET on December 9th at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Saturday, the Anteaters couldn't handle the Aggies and fell 79-69. UC Irvine has struggled against Utah State recently, as their match on Saturday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Justin Hohn, who scored 21 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Dean Keeler, who scored 15 points along with 5 rebounds.

Meanwhile, San Diego State unfortunately witnessed the end of their six-game winning streak on Tuesday. They took a 79-73 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Antelopes. San Diego State didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Despite the defeat, San Diego State got a solid performance out of Jaedon LeDee, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 10 rebounds.

The Dukes' win bumped their season record to 5-2 while the Anteaters' defeat dropped theirs to 6-2.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Saturday as both teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. UC Irvine hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.1 points per game. However, it's not like San Diego State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.6 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

UC Irvine couldn't quite finish off San Diego State when the teams last played back in November of 2022 and fell 72-69. Can UC Irvine avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

San Diego State has won both of the games they've played against UC Irvine in the last 3 years.