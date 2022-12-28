Who's Playing

Air Force @ San Diego State

Current Records: Air Force 9-4; San Diego State 9-3

What to Know

The San Diego State Aztecs are 10-2 against the Air Force Falcons since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Wednesday. San Diego State and Air Force will face off in a Mountain West battle at 11 p.m. ET at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl. The Aztecs are out to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.

The stars were brightly shining for San Diego State in a 62-46 victory over the UC San Diego Tritons last week. Among those leading the charge for San Diego State was guard Darrion Trammell, who had 18 points along with five boards.

Meanwhile, Air Force ultimately received the gift of a 67-65 win from a begrudging Northern Colorado squad last Tuesday. Forward Rytis Petraitis and forward Corbin Green were among the main playmakers for the Falcons as the former had 12 points in addition to seven rebounds and the latter had 13 points in addition to six rebounds and three blocks.

The Aztecs are the favorite in this one, with an expected 17.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 3-6-1 against the spread when favored.

The wins brought San Diego State up to 9-3 and Air Force to 9-4. San Diego State and Air Force are both 6-2 after wins this season, but that symmetry won't hold for long.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 11 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 11 p.m. ET Where: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl -- San Diego, California

Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl -- San Diego, California TV: Fox Sports 1

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.60

Odds

The Aztecs are a big 17.5-point favorite against the Falcons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 17.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

San Diego State have won ten out of their last 12 games against Air Force.