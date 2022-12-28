Who's Playing
Air Force @ San Diego State
Current Records: Air Force 9-4; San Diego State 9-3
What to Know
The San Diego State Aztecs are 10-2 against the Air Force Falcons since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Wednesday. San Diego State and Air Force will face off in a Mountain West battle at 11 p.m. ET at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl. The Aztecs are out to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.
The stars were brightly shining for San Diego State in a 62-46 victory over the UC San Diego Tritons last week. Among those leading the charge for San Diego State was guard Darrion Trammell, who had 18 points along with five boards.
Meanwhile, Air Force ultimately received the gift of a 67-65 win from a begrudging Northern Colorado squad last Tuesday. Forward Rytis Petraitis and forward Corbin Green were among the main playmakers for the Falcons as the former had 12 points in addition to seven rebounds and the latter had 13 points in addition to six rebounds and three blocks.
The Aztecs are the favorite in this one, with an expected 17.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 3-6-1 against the spread when favored.
The wins brought San Diego State up to 9-3 and Air Force to 9-4. San Diego State and Air Force are both 6-2 after wins this season, but that symmetry won't hold for long.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 11 p.m. ET
- Where: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl -- San Diego, California
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $12.60
Odds
The Aztecs are a big 17.5-point favorite against the Falcons, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 17.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
San Diego State have won ten out of their last 12 games against Air Force.
- Feb 12, 2022 - San Diego State 76 vs. Air Force 64
- Jan 24, 2021 - San Diego State 91 vs. Air Force 59
- Jan 22, 2021 - San Diego State 98 vs. Air Force 61
- Mar 05, 2020 - San Diego State 73 vs. Air Force 60
- Feb 08, 2020 - San Diego State 89 vs. Air Force 74
- Jan 30, 2019 - San Diego State 66 vs. Air Force 51
- Jan 12, 2019 - Air Force 62 vs. San Diego State 48
- Feb 21, 2018 - San Diego State 67 vs. Air Force 56
- Feb 03, 2018 - San Diego State 81 vs. Air Force 50
- Mar 01, 2017 - San Diego State 51 vs. Air Force 38
- Jan 24, 2017 - Air Force 60 vs. San Diego State 57
- Feb 13, 2016 - San Diego State 70 vs. Air Force 61