How to watch San Diego State vs. Boise State: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Boise State @ San Diego State

Current Records: Boise State 11-6; San Diego State 16-0

What to Know

The #7 San Diego State Aztecs and the Boise State Broncos are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (4-4), but not for long. They will face off against one another at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl. San Diego State is currently enjoying a perfect season and is looking to extend their dominance.

The Aztecs entered their matchup on Wednesday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They blew past the Wyoming Cowboys 72-52. San Diego State can attribute much of their success to G Malachi Flynn, who had 19 points, and F Yanni Wetzell, who had 17 points. Wetzell had trouble finding his footing against the Utah State Aggies on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, Boise State beat the UNLV Rebels 73-66 on Wednesday. Boise State relied on the efforts of G Derrick Alston, who posted a double-double on 26 points and ten rebounds, and G Justinian Jessup, who shot 5-for-6 from beyond the arc and finished with 18 points.

The wins brought Boise State up to 11-6 and San Diego State to 16-0. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Aztecs come into the game boasting the 29th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 46.60%. The Broncos have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank 32nd in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 78.1 on average. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl -- San Diego, California

Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl -- San Diego, California Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

San Diego State and Boise State both have four wins in their last eight games.