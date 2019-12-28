How to watch San Diego State vs. Cal Poly: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Cal Poly @ No. 15 San Diego State

Current Records: Cal Poly 2-10; San Diego State 12-0

What to Know

The #15 San Diego State Aztecs will finish 2019 at home by hosting the Cal Poly Mustangs at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl. San Diego State is cruising in on a 12-game winning streak while Cal Poly is stumbling in off of three consecutive losses.

The Aztecs took their matchup against the Utah Utes on Saturday by a conclusive 80-52 score. G Malachi Flynn was the offensive standout of the game for San Diego State, picking up 16 points and eight assists.

Meanwhile, Cal Poly got maybe a little too into the holiday spirit this year, gifting the Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners an easy 72-50 victory.

San Diego State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 26.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (7-3), so they might be worth a quick bet.

San Diego State's win lifted them to 12-0 while Cal Poly's defeat dropped them down to 2-10. We'll see if the Aztecs can repeat their recent success or if the Mustangs bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl -- San Diego, California

Where: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl -- San Diego, California

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $29.69

Odds

The Aztecs are a big 26.5-point favorite against the Mustangs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aztecs as a 27-point favorite.

Over/Under: 126

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.