How to watch San Diego State vs. Colorado State: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Colorado State @ San Diego State

Current Records: Colorado State 19-10; San Diego State 26-1

What to Know

The Colorado State Rams haven't won a contest against the #5 San Diego State Aztecs since March 10 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought Tuesday. Colorado State and San Diego State will face off in a Mountain West battle at 11 p.m. ET at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl. The Rams will be strutting in after a win while the Aztecs will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Colorado State was able to grind out a solid victory over the San Jose State Spartans this past Saturday, winning 78-71. Colorado State got double-digit scores from four players: forward Adam Thistlewood (16), forward Dischon Thomas (13), forward Nico Carvacho (10), and guard David Roddy (10).

Meanwhile, San Diego State was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 66-63 to the UNLV Rebels. If the result catches you off guard, it should: San Diego State was the far and away favorite. They got a solid performance out of guard Malachi Flynn, who had 24 points and six assists along with nine boards; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.

Colorado State is now 19-10 while San Diego State sits at 26-1. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Rams enter the matchup with a 47.20% field goal percentage, good for 18th best in college basketball. But San Diego State have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 37.90%, which places them sixth in college basketball. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 11 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 11 p.m. ET Where: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl -- San Diego, California

Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl -- San Diego, California TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $63.00

Odds

The Aztecs are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Rams, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aztecs as a 14-point favorite.

Over/Under: 140

Series History

San Diego State have won six out of their last nine games against Colorado State.