How to watch San Diego State vs. Colorado State: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NCAAB game
Who's Playing
Colorado State @ San Diego State
Current Records: Colorado State 19-10; San Diego State 26-1
What to Know
The Colorado State Rams haven't won a contest against the #5 San Diego State Aztecs since March 10 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought Tuesday. Colorado State and San Diego State will face off in a Mountain West battle at 11 p.m. ET at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl. The Rams will be strutting in after a win while the Aztecs will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Colorado State was able to grind out a solid victory over the San Jose State Spartans this past Saturday, winning 78-71. Colorado State got double-digit scores from four players: forward Adam Thistlewood (16), forward Dischon Thomas (13), forward Nico Carvacho (10), and guard David Roddy (10).
Meanwhile, San Diego State was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 66-63 to the UNLV Rebels. If the result catches you off guard, it should: San Diego State was the far and away favorite. They got a solid performance out of guard Malachi Flynn, who had 24 points and six assists along with nine boards; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.
Colorado State is now 19-10 while San Diego State sits at 26-1. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Rams enter the matchup with a 47.20% field goal percentage, good for 18th best in college basketball. But San Diego State have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 37.90%, which places them sixth in college basketball. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 11 p.m. ET
- Where: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl -- San Diego, California
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Ticket Cost: $63.00
Odds
The Aztecs are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Rams, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aztecs as a 14-point favorite.
Over/Under: 140
Series History
San Diego State have won six out of their last nine games against Colorado State.
- Dec 04, 2019 - San Diego State 79 vs. Colorado State 57
- Feb 12, 2019 - San Diego State 71 vs. Colorado State 60
- Jan 24, 2018 - San Diego State 97 vs. Colorado State 78
- Jan 02, 2018 - San Diego State 77 vs. Colorado State 68
- Mar 10, 2017 - Colorado State 71 vs. San Diego State 63
- Feb 25, 2017 - Colorado State 56 vs. San Diego State 55
- Jan 28, 2017 - Colorado State 78 vs. San Diego State 77
- Feb 02, 2016 - San Diego State 69 vs. Colorado State 67
- Jan 13, 2016 - San Diego State 69 vs. Colorado State 62
