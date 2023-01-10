Who's Playing
Nevada @ San Diego State
Current Records: Nevada 14-3; San Diego State 12-3
What to Know
The Nevada Wolf Pack are 3-14 against the #23 San Diego State Aztecs since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Tuesday. The Wolf Pack and San Diego State will face off in a Mountain West battle at 11 p.m. ET at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl.
The San Jose State Spartans typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Nevada proved too difficult a challenge. Nevada made easy work of SJSU and carried off a 67-40 win. Nevada's forward Nick Davidson filled up the stat sheet, picking up 15 points in addition to nine boards.
Meanwhile, the Aztecs didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Wyoming Cowboys this past Saturday, but they still walked away with an 80-75 victory. San Diego State can attribute much of their success to guard Lamont Butler, who shot 5-for-11 from downtown and finished with 23 points.
The Wolf Pack are expected to lose this next one by 9.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.
Their wins bumped Nevada to 14-3 and San Diego State to 12-3. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 11 p.m. ET
- Where: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl -- San Diego, California
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Ticket Cost: $9.50
Odds
The Aztecs are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Wolf Pack, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aztecs as an 8.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
San Diego State have won 14 out of their last 17 games against Nevada.
- Mar 05, 2022 - San Diego State 79 vs. Nevada 78
- Feb 06, 2022 - San Diego State 65 vs. Nevada 63
- Mar 12, 2021 - San Diego State 77 vs. Nevada 70
- Jan 09, 2021 - San Diego State 69 vs. Nevada 67
- Jan 07, 2021 - San Diego State 65 vs. Nevada 60
- Feb 29, 2020 - San Diego State 83 vs. Nevada 76
- Jan 18, 2020 - San Diego State 68 vs. Nevada 55
- Mar 15, 2019 - San Diego State 65 vs. Nevada 56
- Mar 09, 2019 - Nevada 81 vs. San Diego State 53
- Feb 20, 2019 - San Diego State 65 vs. Nevada 57
- Mar 09, 2018 - San Diego State 90 vs. Nevada 73
- Mar 03, 2018 - San Diego State 79 vs. Nevada 74
- Feb 10, 2018 - Nevada 83 vs. San Diego State 58
- Feb 12, 2017 - San Diego State 70 vs. Nevada 56
- Jan 04, 2017 - Nevada 72 vs. San Diego State 69
- Mar 11, 2016 - San Diego State 67 vs. Nevada 55
- Jan 26, 2016 - San Diego State 57 vs. Nevada 54