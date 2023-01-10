Who's Playing

Nevada @ San Diego State

Current Records: Nevada 14-3; San Diego State 12-3

What to Know

The Nevada Wolf Pack are 3-14 against the #23 San Diego State Aztecs since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Tuesday. The Wolf Pack and San Diego State will face off in a Mountain West battle at 11 p.m. ET at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl.

The San Jose State Spartans typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Nevada proved too difficult a challenge. Nevada made easy work of SJSU and carried off a 67-40 win. Nevada's forward Nick Davidson filled up the stat sheet, picking up 15 points in addition to nine boards.

Meanwhile, the Aztecs didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Wyoming Cowboys this past Saturday, but they still walked away with an 80-75 victory. San Diego State can attribute much of their success to guard Lamont Butler, who shot 5-for-11 from downtown and finished with 23 points.

The Wolf Pack are expected to lose this next one by 9.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Their wins bumped Nevada to 14-3 and San Diego State to 12-3. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 11 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 11 p.m. ET Where: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl -- San Diego, California

Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl -- San Diego, California TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $9.50

Odds

The Aztecs are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Wolf Pack, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aztecs as an 8.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

San Diego State have won 14 out of their last 17 games against Nevada.