Who's Playing

Ohio State @ No. 17 San Diego State

Current Records: Ohio State 3-0; San Diego State 3-0

What to Know

The Ohio State Buckeyes will take on the #17 San Diego State Aztecs at 9 p.m. ET Monday at Lahaina Civic Center. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

OSU took their matchup against the Eastern Illinois Panthers last Wednesday by a conclusive 65-43 score. Forward Brice Sensabaugh (20 points) was the top scorer for the Buckeyes.

Meanwhile, San Diego State strolled past the Stanford Cardinal with points to spare last week, taking the game 74-62. San Diego State's guard Lamont Butler filled up the stat sheet, picking up 11 points and six assists.

OSU is expected to lose this next one by 4. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

The wins brought OSU up to 3-0 and the Aztecs to 3-0. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Buckeyes are stumbling into the contest with the 30th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11 on average. To make matters even worse for OSU, San Diego State ranks 32nd in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 18.3 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked in San Diego State's favor.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Lahaina Civic Center -- Lahaina, Hawaii

Lahaina Civic Center -- Lahaina, Hawaii TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Aztecs are a 4-point favorite against the Buckeyes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Aztecs, as the game opened with the Aztecs as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -113

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.