Who's Playing

UC Irvine @ No. 24 San Diego State

Current Records: UC Irvine 6-1; San Diego State 4-2

What to Know

The #24 San Diego State Aztecs will look to defend their home court Tuesday against the UC Irvine Anteaters at 10 p.m. ET. UC Irvine should still be feeling good after a victory, while the Aztecs will be looking to right the ship.

It looks like San Diego State got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They fell in a 78-74 heartbreaker to the Arkansas Razorbacks. The contest was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but San Diego State had been the slight favorite coming in. San Diego State's loss came about despite a quality game from guard Matt Bradley, who had 23 points in addition to seven rebounds. Bradley hadn't helped his team much against the Arizona Wildcats last Tuesday, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Bradley's points were the most he has had all year.

Meanwhile, UC Irvine didn't have too much trouble with the New Mexico St. Aggies this past Saturday as they won 85-68.

This next matchup looks promising for San Diego State, who are favored by a full 11.5 points. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

The Aztecs are now 4-2 while the Anteaters sit at 6-1. UC Irvine is 4-1 after wins this season, and San Diego State is 0-1 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl -- San Diego, California

Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl -- San Diego, California Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.00

Odds

The Aztecs are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Anteaters, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aztecs as a 12-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

San Diego State won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.