Who's Playing
UNLV @ San Diego State
Current Records: UNLV 16-8; San Diego State 19-5
What to Know
The #25 San Diego State Aztecs are 14-2 against the UNLV Rebels since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Aztecs and UNLV will face off in a Mountain West battle at 4 p.m. ET at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
San Diego State sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 63-61 win over the Utah State Aggies on Wednesday. San Diego State relied on the efforts of guard Matt Bradley, who had 18 points in addition to six boards, and forward Jaedon LeDee, who posted a double-double on 14 points and ten rebounds.
Meanwhile, UNLV beat the Wyoming Cowboys 69-59 on Wednesday. Guard EJ Harkless took over for UNLV, finishing with 33 points (a whopping 48% of their total) along with eight boards.
The wins brought the Aztecs up to 19-5 and the Rebels to 16-8. San Diego State is 14-4 after wins this season, UNLV 11-4.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl -- San Diego, California
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
San Diego State have won 14 out of their last 16 games against UNLV.
- Dec 31, 2022 - San Diego State 76 vs. UNLV 67
- Jan 24, 2022 - San Diego State 80 vs. UNLV 55
- Jan 01, 2022 - San Diego State 62 vs. UNLV 55
- Mar 03, 2021 - San Diego State 71 vs. UNLV 62
- Feb 22, 2020 - UNLV 66 vs. San Diego State 63
- Jan 26, 2020 - San Diego State 71 vs. UNLV 67
- Mar 14, 2019 - San Diego State 63 vs. UNLV 55
- Feb 23, 2019 - San Diego State 60 vs. UNLV 59
- Jan 26, 2019 - San Diego State 94 vs. UNLV 77
- Feb 17, 2018 - San Diego State 94 vs. UNLV 56
- Jan 27, 2018 - UNLV 88 vs. San Diego State 78
- Mar 08, 2017 - San Diego State 62 vs. UNLV 52
- Feb 19, 2017 - San Diego State 77 vs. UNLV 64
- Jan 17, 2017 - San Diego State 64 vs. UNLV 51
- Mar 05, 2016 - San Diego State 92 vs. UNLV 56
- Jan 30, 2016 - San Diego State 67 vs. UNLV 52