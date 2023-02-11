Who's Playing

UNLV @ San Diego State

Current Records: UNLV 16-8; San Diego State 19-5

What to Know

The #25 San Diego State Aztecs are 14-2 against the UNLV Rebels since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Aztecs and UNLV will face off in a Mountain West battle at 4 p.m. ET at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

San Diego State sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 63-61 win over the Utah State Aggies on Wednesday. San Diego State relied on the efforts of guard Matt Bradley, who had 18 points in addition to six boards, and forward Jaedon LeDee, who posted a double-double on 14 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, UNLV beat the Wyoming Cowboys 69-59 on Wednesday. Guard EJ Harkless took over for UNLV, finishing with 33 points (a whopping 48% of their total) along with eight boards.

The wins brought the Aztecs up to 19-5 and the Rebels to 16-8. San Diego State is 14-4 after wins this season, UNLV 11-4.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl -- San Diego, California

Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl -- San Diego, California TV: FOX

Series History

San Diego State have won 14 out of their last 16 games against UNLV.