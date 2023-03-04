Who's Playing

Wyoming @ San Diego State

Current Records: Wyoming 9-20; San Diego State 23-6

What to Know

The Wyoming Cowboys are 1-12 against the #18 San Diego State Aztecs since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. Wyoming and the Aztecs will face off in a Mountain West battle at 10 p.m. ET at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl. The Cowboys should still be riding high after a victory, while San Diego State will be looking to get back in the win column.

Wyoming beat the Nevada Wolf Pack 80-71 on Monday. Wyoming got double-digit scores from four players: forward Jeremiah Oden (28), guard Hunter Maldonado (25), guard Xavier DuSell (11), and forward Hunter Thompson (10). Jeremiah Oden's performance made up for a slower game against the Colorado State Rams last week.

Meanwhile, San Diego State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 66-60 to the Boise State Broncos. Guard Matt Bradley (16 points) was the top scorer for the Aztecs.

The Cowboys are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Wyoming's opponents whenever they hit the road.

San Diego State's defeat took them down to 23-6 while Wyoming's win pulled them up to 9-20. In Wyoming's win, Hunter Maldonado almost dropped a triple-double on 25 points, 11 assists, and nine boards and Oden had 28 points. We'll see if San Diego State have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl -- San Diego, California

Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl -- San Diego, California TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $83.00

Odds

The Aztecs are a big 15-point favorite against the Cowboys, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

San Diego State have won 12 out of their last 13 games against Wyoming.