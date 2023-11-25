Halftime Report

Who's Playing

Arkansas State Red Wolves @ San Diego Toreros

Current Records: Arkansas State 1-3, San Diego 4-1

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Acrisure Arena -- Palm Springs, California

What to Know

San Diego has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will face off against the Arkansas State Red Wolves at 10:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Acrisure Arena. San Diego might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up 16 turnovers on Monday.

Last Monday, the Toreros were able to grind out a solid win over the Midshipmen, taking the game 67-59.

Jimmy Oladokun Jr. and Wayne McKinney III were among the main playmakers for San Diego as the former scored 14 points along with 5 rebounds and 3 blocks and the latter scored 16 points along with 3 steals. Less helpful for San Diego was Deuce Turner's abysmal 0-7 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, Arkansas State and Iowa couldn't quite live up to the 173-over/under that the experts had forecasted. The Red Wolves took a 88-74 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Hawkeyes on Friday.

Despite their defeat, Arkansas State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Freddy Hicks, who scored 21 points along with 9 rebounds and 7 assists, was perhaps the best of all. Another player making a difference was Derrian Ford, who scored 11 points along with 7 rebounds.

The Toreros pushed their record up to 4-1 with that win, which was their fourth straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 75.5 points per game. As for the Red Wolves, their defeat dropped their record down to 1-3.

Looking forward, San Diego is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: San Diego have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Arkansas State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 34.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Arkansas State is a 4-point favorite against San Diego, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 155.5 points.

Injury Report for San Diego

Injury Report for Arkansas State

LaQuill Hardnett: Out (Ankle)

No Injury Information