Who's Playing

Fresno State Bulldogs @ San Diego Toreros

Current Records: Fresno State 6-6, San Diego 9-4

How To Watch

What to Know

San Diego will be in front of their home fans on Friday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will finish 2023 at home by hosting the Fresno State Bulldogs at 10:00 p.m. ET at Jenny Craig Pavilion. San Diego will be looking to extend their current three-game winning streak.

San Diego and South Dakota couldn't quite live up to the 159.5-over/under that the experts had forecasted. The Toreros skirted past the Coyotes 69-66. 69 seems to be a good number for San Diego as the squad scooped up a win with the same number of points in their previous game.

San Diego's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Wayne McKinney II led the charge by scoring 19 points along with five rebounds. PJ Hayes was another key contributor, scoring 14 points.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you make 12 fewer threes than your opponent, a fact Fresno State found out the hard way on Friday. They might have been a little too into the holiday spirit, gifting the Dons an easy 77-57 victory. The over/under was set at 133.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Fresno State struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

The Toreros' win was their eighth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 9-4. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 75.4 points per game. As for the Bulldogs, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 6-6.

San Diego suffered a grim 63-43 defeat to Fresno State in their previous matchup back in December of 2021. Will San Diego have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Fresno State is a slight 1.5-point favorite against San Diego, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 143 points.

Series History

San Diego and Fresno State both have 1 win in their last 2 games.