Who's Playing

Gonzaga Bulldogs @ San Diego Toreros

Current Records: Gonzaga 12-5, San Diego 10-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Jenny Craig Pavilion -- San Diego, California

Jenny Craig Pavilion -- San Diego, California TV: ROOT SPORTS

ROOT SPORTS Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $81.00

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Gonzaga. The Gonzaga Bulldogs and the San Diego Toreros will face off in a West Coast battle at 10:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jenny Craig Pavilion. San Diego took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Gonzaga, who comes in off a win.

Gonzaga has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won eight matches by 19 points or more this season. They put the hurt on the Waves with a sharp 86-61 victory on Thursday. The score was all tied up 40-40 at the break, but Gonzaga was the (much) better team in the second half.

Gonzaga's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Graham Ike, who scored 24 points along with seven rebounds. Those 24 points set a new season-high mark for him. Another player making a difference was Anton Watson, who scored 16 points along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, San Diego's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They fell 83-77 to the Waves. San Diego got off to an early lead (up 15 with 8:40 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

Despite their defeat, San Diego saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Kevin Patton Jr., who scored 16 points along with seven rebounds and five assists, was perhaps the best of all.

The Bulldogs have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four contests, which provided a nice bump to their 12-5 record this season. As for the Toreros, their loss was their third straight at home, which bumped their record down to 10-9.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Gonzaga have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like San Diego struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.4 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Everything came up roses for Gonzaga against San Diego when the teams last played two weeks ago as the team secured a 101-74 win. With Gonzaga ahead 55-35 at the half, the match was all but over already.

Odds

Gonzaga is a big 19.5-point favorite against San Diego, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bulldogs, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 17.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 158 points.

Series History

Gonzaga has won all of the games they've played against San Diego in the last 6 years.