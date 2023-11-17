Who's Playing

Le Moyne Dolphins @ San Diego Toreros

Current Records: Le Moyne 1-2, San Diego 2-1

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Where: Jenny Craig Pavilion -- San Diego, California

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV

What to Know

The San Diego Toreros will be playing at home against the Le Moyne Dolphins at 10:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Jenny Craig Pavilion. San Diego might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 17 turnovers on Saturday.

Last Saturday, the Toreros came up short against the Tritons and fell 69-63.

Wayne McKinney III put forth a good effort for the losing side as he earned 21 points.

Meanwhile, after a disappointing 57 points in their last matchup, Le Moyne made sure to put some points up on the board against SUNY-Canton on Monday. The Dolphins put a hurting on the Kangaroos at home to the tune of 105-46. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 60-23.

The Tritons' victory bumped their season record to 2-0 while the Toreros' loss dropped theirs to 2-1.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: San Diego have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 35.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Le Moyne struggles in that department as they've been averaging 33 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.