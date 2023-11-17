Who's Playing

Le Moyne Dolphins @ San Diego Toreros

Current Records: Le Moyne 1-2, San Diego 2-1

How To Watch

What to Know

The San Diego Toreros will be playing at home against the Le Moyne Dolphins at 10:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Jenny Craig Pavilion. San Diego might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 17 turnovers on Saturday.

Last Saturday, the Toreros came up short against the Tritons and fell 69-63.

Wayne McKinney III put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 21 points along with 5 rebounds and 3 assists.

Meanwhile, after a disappointing 57 points in their last matchup, Le Moyne made sure to put some points up on the board against SUNY-Canton on Monday. The Dolphins put a hurting on the Kangaroos at home to the tune of 105-46. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 60-23.

The Tritons' victory bumped their season record to 2-0 while the Toreros' loss dropped theirs to 2-1.

Going forward, San Diego is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 13.5 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites at home this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: San Diego have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 35.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Le Moyne struggles in that department as they've been averaging 33 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

San Diego is a big 13.5-point favorite against Le Moyne, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Toreros as a 17-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 150 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.