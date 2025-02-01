Who's Playing

LMU Lions @ San Diego Toreros

Current Records: LMU 12-8, San Diego 4-18

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET

Where: Jenny Craig Pavilion -- San Diego, California

Jenny Craig Pavilion -- San Diego, California TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $10.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting West Coast matchup on schedule as the LMU Lions and the San Diego Toreros are set to tip at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jenny Craig Pavilion. The Toreros are crawling into this matchup hobbled by nine consecutive losses, while the Lions will bounce in with four consecutive wins.

Last Thursday, LMU got the win against Portland by a conclusive 88-63. With the Lions ahead 46-24 at the half, the game was all but over already.

LMU's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Alex Merkviladze led the charge by earning 16 points plus six rebounds. Another player making a difference was Will Johnston, who had 13 points in addition to three steals.

Meanwhile, San Diego scored the most points they've had all season on Thursday, but it wasn't enough. They fell 98-90 to Pepperdine. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

The losing side was boosted by Joey Chammaa, who almost dropped a double-double on 24 points and nine assists. Those nine assists gave him a new career-high. The team also got some help courtesy of Kean Webb, who went 5 for 6 en route to 16 points plus seven rebounds.

San Diego struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only three offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

LMU's win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 12-8. As for San Diego, their loss dropped their record down to 4-18.

Going forward, LMU is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a five-game streak of failing to cover when playing on the road.

LMU was able to grind out a solid victory over San Diego in their previous matchup two weeks ago, winning 77-70. The rematch might be a little tougher for LMU since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

LMU is a big 7.5-point favorite against San Diego, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 144.5 points.

Series History

LMU has won 6 out of their last 10 games against San Diego.