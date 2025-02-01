Who's Playing
LMU Lions @ San Diego Toreros
Current Records: LMU 12-8, San Diego 4-18
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Jenny Craig Pavilion -- San Diego, California
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $10.00
What to Know
We've got another exciting West Coast matchup on schedule as the LMU Lions and the San Diego Toreros are set to tip at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jenny Craig Pavilion. The Toreros are crawling into this matchup hobbled by nine consecutive losses, while the Lions will bounce in with four consecutive wins.
Last Thursday, LMU got the win against Portland by a conclusive 88-63. With the Lions ahead 46-24 at the half, the game was all but over already.
LMU's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Alex Merkviladze led the charge by earning 16 points plus six rebounds. Another player making a difference was Will Johnston, who had 13 points in addition to three steals.
Meanwhile, San Diego scored the most points they've had all season on Thursday, but it wasn't enough. They fell 98-90 to Pepperdine. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.
The losing side was boosted by Joey Chammaa, who almost dropped a double-double on 24 points and nine assists. Those nine assists gave him a new career-high. The team also got some help courtesy of Kean Webb, who went 5 for 6 en route to 16 points plus seven rebounds.
San Diego struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only three offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.
LMU's win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 12-8. As for San Diego, their loss dropped their record down to 4-18.
Going forward, LMU is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a five-game streak of failing to cover when playing on the road.
LMU was able to grind out a solid victory over San Diego in their previous matchup two weeks ago, winning 77-70. The rematch might be a little tougher for LMU since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Odds
LMU is a big 7.5-point favorite against San Diego, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is 144.5 points.
Series History
LMU has won 6 out of their last 10 games against San Diego.
- Jan 18, 2025 - LMU 77 vs. San Diego 70
- Feb 29, 2024 - LMU 96 vs. San Diego 62
- Feb 07, 2024 - San Diego 79 vs. LMU 77
- Feb 04, 2023 - San Diego 87 vs. LMU 79
- Jan 14, 2023 - LMU 98 vs. San Diego 84
- Jan 29, 2022 - San Diego 69 vs. LMU 65
- Jan 15, 2022 - San Diego 70 vs. LMU 65
- Jan 19, 2021 - LMU 72 vs. San Diego 69
- Mar 05, 2020 - LMU 75 vs. San Diego 61
- Jan 02, 2020 - LMU 64 vs. San Diego 58