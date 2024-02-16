Halftime Report

Portland fell flat on their face against the Gaels last Saturday, but memory of that harsh loss doesn't seem to have tripped them up today. Portland has jumped out to a quick 38-30 lead against the Toreros.

Portland came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Portland Pilots @ San Diego Toreros

Current Records: Portland 9-17, San Diego 15-11

How To Watch

What to Know

San Diego and the Pilots are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2020, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a West Coast battle at 10:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Jenny Craig Pavilion. Portland took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on San Diego, who comes in off a win.

San Diego waltzed into their matchup on Saturday with two straight wins but they left with three. They walked away with an 89-84 victory over the Tigers. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

San Diego's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Steven Jamerson II led the charge by dropping a double-double on 22 points and 14 rebounds. Jamerson II hasn't dropped below ten rebounds for three straight games. Another player making a difference was Wayne McKinney III, who scored 31 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Portland was expected to have a tough go of it on Saturday and that's exactly how things played out. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 76-51 walloping at the hands of the Gaels. Portland has struggled against the Gaels recently, as their contest on Saturday was their 11th consecutive lost matchup.

Bol Dengdit put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 14 points along with seven rebounds and two steals.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Portland struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

The Toreros are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six matches, which provided a nice bump to their 15-11 record this season. As for the Pilots, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost 12 of their last 15 games, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-17 record this season.

Looking forward, San Diego is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last six times they've played.

San Diego didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against the Pilots in their previous matchup back in January, but they still walked away with a 85-81 win. Does San Diego have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Pilots turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

San Diego is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Toreros as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 157 points.

Series History

San Diego and Portland both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.